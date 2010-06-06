This is the moment a pair of fishermen rescued a baby dolphin trapped in a fishing net.

Jose Ramón Pérez, 27, and Miguel Rodríguez, 36, were fishing 10km off the coast of Almería, Spain when they found the animal tangled in a net.

The two men spotted the young dolphin thanks to its mother, which had been desperately trying to keep her baby afloat.

The baby’s tail was tangled in a rope and was being pulled underwater – almost drowning it.

But its mother would not leave its side and kept trying to lift it and keep its head above water.

José Ramon,

