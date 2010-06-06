An astronaut had a chilling surprise when they spotted a huge skull on Earth.

An unnamed crew member of the International Space Station (ISS) snapped the eerie sight earlier this year.

NASA have now released the image, which they have entitled “A Ghostly Face in the Rock”.

It shows a huge volcanic pit in northern Chad, with the skull illusion caused by shadows and volcanic features.

The space agency explain: “From above, the 1,000-metre (3,300-foot) deep volcanic pit and soda lake Trou au Natron in northern Chad has the look of a ghostly face staring back at you.

“An astronaut on the International Space Station captured this photograph of the distinctive feature on February 12,