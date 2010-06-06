A bird poop-covered classic car has sold for more than double its estimate.

The 1966 Chevrolet Corvette C2 Stingray is believed to have been stored in a barn for years.

The dusty model was expected to make £25-£30k, but sold for £68,625 in a Warwickshire auction.

Classic Car Auctions (CCA) say: “This Corvette C2 Stingray’s bones were still in good enough shape for it to attract bidding that took it to more than twice its estimate.”

The previous owner remains anonymous, but CCA say: “Definitely a farm find, as evidenced by the straw and bird droppings in the images, it still presented a tremendous opportunity.”