This is the incredible dash-cam moment a man battled through a deadly tornado in his car.

Cameron McNeil, 25, said his car was “totally totaled” when he was caught up in the storm in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Dashcam from his vehicle shows lightning, telegraph poles bending, debris flying – and then the windscreen cracking – but Cameron still keeps driving.

He added: ” In the video you can see transformers blowing up and my windshield getting cracked and things going everywhere.”

Six people – including two children – died when a series of tornadoes with winds up to 150mph ravaged Tennessee and Kentucky.