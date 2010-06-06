Meet the woman foraging her entire Christmas dinner – after spending a year gathering mushrooms, chestnuts, and acorns.

Zoe Young, 29, has an interest in social history and previously tasked herself with eating a rationed diet for a week – like families did following World War II.

She found herself going into nature to find food which inspired her next challenge – making an entire Christmas dinner from foraged food.

The support worker has spent the year hunting for mushrooms – such as oyster and chicken of the woods mushrooms – and chestnuts to use in a wellington.

Zoe he is making Yorkshire puddings with acorn flour and eggs from a local with chickens.