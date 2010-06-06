Two rundown tin bungalows have gone on sale – for 50p each.

The battered houses made of corrugated sheets sit in a South Wales Valleys mining village – and have hit the market for £1 the pair.

The tattered, terraced buildings in Crumlin near Blackwood in Gwent can be developed.

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, says no internal inspections of the pair of bungalows has been made due to their current condition.

He said: “The two tin bungalows are currently in a poor state of repair.

”However they do occupy an elevated position with views across the valley and do offer scope for improvement.