A great-grandmother received a 101st birthday treat to remember when a naked butler surprised her at her nursing home.

Winnie Goode was “beaming” when the hunk presented her with a birthday cake and a glass of Baileys at her landmark party.

Days before her big day she told staff at Summerdyne Nursing Home in Bewdley, Worcs., her birthday wish was for a “nice man” .

Managers at the home didn’t disappoint when they hired a ‘butler in the buff’ to surprise Winnie on her special day.

Winnie, who has two sons, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, said: “That was very nice – I enjoyed that immensely.