A food truck owner has created the world’s most calorific burger – with buns made of eight Krispy Kreme donuts.

The gut-busting meal contains three beef patties, six slices of cheese and two rashers of bacon – all smothered in melted butter or Biscoff spread.

It is wrapped in eight sugar-covered doughnuts and contains 3,180 calories – the same as six Big Macs or over three roast dinners.

The epic burger was created by Tom Warwick, 29, who trades as Meat Castles and has a cult following across the country.

He is now challenging burger lovers to visit his truck which is parked up every weekend at various pubs in Retford,

