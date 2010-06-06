A pair of scuba divers became the “first people in the world” to play a board game while being surrounded by SHARKS.

Video shows Travis Oates and Kurt Engstrom playing a board game underwater – surrounded by the predators.

A huge shark can be seen almost brushing Travis as he catches a die floating away into the open ocean.

The “Extreme Board Game Challenge” saw them take the plunge off the coast of the Bahamas.

Travis, CEO of Above Board TV, a media company that focuses on board games, had never been diving before.

He had to undergo days of training and go through a fitness regime before being qualified to use the equipment needed to go under.