A mum is backpacking around Asia with her daughter and her girlfriend – and has been partying on the islands to celebrate being cancer free.

Kate Gearing, 69, was invited to join her daughter, Nessie, and her partner Becca Wolfenden, both 27, on a once in a lifetime trip to Thailand.

Kate was given the all clear in January 2022 after battling breast cancer and the couple planned a trip for her to join them on.

Kate surprised them by being up for backpacking and the trio are making their way around some of the Phi Phi islands – Koh Lipe, Koh Lanta and Phuket.