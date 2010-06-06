A gorilla shared a sweet moment with a man she’s known her whole life – stealing his hat and giving him tender hug.

Video shows Damian Aspinall, an animal conservationist, crouched in front of Tambabi, 37.

The sweet encounter happened at Howletts Wild Animal Park in Canterbury, Kent, which is owned by The Aspinall Foundation, whose Damian is the chairman.

The pair shared this moment on November 11 when Damian visited Howletts, which was started by his father.

Tambabi was born in the park and Damian, 63, has known her since birth.

The gorilla and her family are very close to him.