A pensioner who was unable to close his eyes for more than four years after surgery complications says the ordeal “destroyed” his life.

Pete Broadhurst, now 81, had a cosmetic operation to fix his “puffy cheeks” in January 2019.

But he claims the surgeon removed too much tissue from under his eyes – leaving Pete unable to close them.

He then spent years dealing with the fallout – even using his pension to fix the issue.

An operation in Thailand in July 2023 finally solved the problem for Pete, and he can now open his eyes.

But the retired painter and decorator,