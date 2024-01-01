A 63-year-old cabbie undertook a six-month intensive training plan to ditch his moobs and “get a 25 year old’s body”.

Perry Wilson, 63, says his age and job meant he got out of shape.

And last summer while peering in the mirror to shave, the grandfather-of-two said he noticed he had developed “moobs”.

He enrolled on a six-month intensive training and diet plan to get back in shape – five 5am gym sessions a week before work.

Perry Wilson, after he lost weight. (Pix via SWNS)

Six months on, he sports a slimmer, more muscular and toned physique – and his “moobs” are nowhere to be seen.

Perry, a dad-of-two from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, said: “I started to look at my body in the mirror and think ‘hmmm, that shouldn’t be there’.

“I chatted to friends a similar age who said that’s just what happens to your body as you get older.

“But I thought to myself, ‘screw that, I’m not walking around with tits!’

“I asked a friend who is a bodybuilder whether it would be achievable to get the body of a 25 year old in six months.

“He said yes, as long as I followed his exercise and diet plan – and I was determined to do it.

“The 4am starts for the 5am gym sessions were hard – but six months on, the moobs are gone and I have abs.

“My daughters say I have a better body now than their boyfriends’!”

L to R: Lucinda, Lauren, Susan and Perry. (Pix via SWNS)

Perry Wilson, after he lost weight. (Pix via SWNS)

In July last year Perry realised his “more sedentary lifestyle” was doing harm and took action.

With advice from a bodybuilder friend he bulked up on protein to build muscle – eating four portions of chicken and rice plus two 1,100 calorie protein shakes a day.

Then he went on a strict, lean diet – leaving him with a toned and muscular physique.

He said: “Anyone can have a plan, the difficulty is actually doing it.

“You have to be quite determined – setting that 4am alarm and getting up when it’s cold and dark outside is never easy.

“I had to go to bed at 7.30pm to get enough sleep.

“To keep going, I kept my ‘why’ in my mind – getting rid of my moobs, and getting a 25-year-old’s body.

“Over time, I started to see the muscles, especially my stomach muscles and lats.”

Perry Wilson, during his weight loss journey. (Pix via SWNS)

Perry Wilson, before he lost weight. (Pix via SWNS)

Six months in, earlier this month, he deemed the challenge a triumph.

While he only weighs 3kg less than his starting weight of 70.7kg, his fitness has improved, and he has lost fat and replaced it with muscle.

He said: “When you set yourself a challenge and achieve it, it feels so good.

“When you get to your 60’s, it’s easy to conform, but age is just a number, as clichéd as that sounds.

“You don’t have to look and feel old.

“You can have the body you want if you’re prepared to put in the work.”