By Hannah Van De Peer

A woman has bought a full wardrobe of baby clothes for her “future kids” – despite not being pregnant or having a partner.

Katie Wood, 32, started out thrifting for her niece, Isla, five, and nephew, Ian, 13 months.

But she decided to keep some of her finds for her future kids instead – so she can save money while planning ahead.

Even though she isn’t sure she definitely wants kids, and isn’t sure she’ll have them anytime soon, Katie says she’ll “never say never” and she’s building up an image of what their styles will look like.

She keeps a box in the attic of 20-plus items of baby clothing – as well as shoes – with silica pouches for preservation and washes them once-a-year.

Katie says she’d be very open to letting a future partner know about her stash – and friends and family love it.

Katie, a solicitor, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, US, said: “I might not have kids for eight more years – but it’s a great money-saving trick to keep some things back.

“I don’t know if I particularly want kids right now – I’m 32 and I don’t have a partner.

“But I love thrifting – and thrifting for any future kids has kind of become its own thing.”

Katie has loved finding bargains since she was a child – particularly when going to garage sales with her parents.

Growing up with 14 aunties, uncles and “a ton” of cousins, Katie’s wardrobe was filled with hand-me-downs.

But during her teenage year, she rejected the idea of buying clothes second-hand, and wanted to wear brand new, fast fashion items like her friends.

She said: “For a while in my teens, I hated garage sales and spent a lot on trendy clothes.

“All my clothes were brand new – and with fast fashion, nothing is made well anymore, so I’d have to keep buying more.”

After starting at Florida International Law School in 2010, at the age of 18, Katie turned back to pre-loved clothing so she could afford “better” quality items.

She’d rifle through clothing bins in charity shops to find the best, most durable items – often coming out with pairs of Levi’s jeans and tennis shoes.

“My biggest thrifting hack has to be rifling through the bins,” Katie said.

“There are some bits that are worth over $40 that I’ve got for $3 each.”

When her niece, Isla, was born in 2019, Katie began thrifting baby outfits for her niece – buying babygrows, hand-knitted cardigans and dresses for $3 to $4 each.

She doubled up once Ian was born, four years later.

Now, she’s started saving them for any potential future children, so she can save money on designer gear.

She said: “Until my niece was born, I was set on not having kids.

“But I loved her so much, I could only imagine what it would be like to love a child of my own.

“I realised I had to keep an open mind – and I started holding the clothes back so my future kids could wear them.

“Never say never – and I can always gift them at baby showers if I don’t give them to my own kids, which is a bit of a sad thought.”

Katie has even started to flesh out future styles for her kids – and knows exactly what she doesn’t want them to wear.

“I hate slogan t-shirts with really big brands and labels,” she said.

“I don’t want them wearing Disney stuff – I won’t have my kids walking around with a big Minnie Mouse on their shirts.

“But I do want them to be dressed in durable clothing – like little versions of Levi’s jeans.”

