By Safia Azizi

More than 120 people have been killed – and hundreds more injured and homeless – in north-west China in the country’s deadliest earthquake in 13 years.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake that hit the mountainous Gansu province was so severe it rocked neighbouring Qinghai.

China’s President Xi Jinping ordered thousands of rescue crew to the region amid fears fatalities may rise in the freezing temperatures.

Entire villages were split by the quake, leaving collapsed buildings and houses in its wake.

Victims left homeless were seen huddling over makeshift fires at hastily erected evacuation camps as temperatures hit -13C (8.7F).

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.