(Pix: Christopher Bowen / Beacon Arts Centre / SWNS)

Oh yes he did! A pantomime star was left shocked after his boyfriend surprised him on-stage – with a wedding proposal.

Lee Samuel, 37, was performing as Boabby Blumenthal in Beauty and the Beast when his boyfriend Lee Johnston, 30, suddenly walked on stage.

Mr Johnston then got down on one knee and popped the question to his boyfriend of two years in front of a cheering crowd.

Mr Samuel said: “I didn’t really know what was going on and we had taken our final bow all the audience were cheering.

“My colleague then stood forward and said we had a special moment for a special person,