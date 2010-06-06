How’s this for the ultimate car fan’s Christmas present?

A F1 Grand Prix-winning race car that beat Ayrton Senna is up for sale.

Driven to victory in the 1990 Hungarian Grand Prix by Belgian Thierry Boutsen, the prestige motor is expected to go for over £3m.

The Williams-Renault FW13B is owned by a private collector and is being offered in a sale by UK-based Collecting Cars.

The vehicle, meticulously restored by Williams Heritage, boasts an impressive F1 track record from 1990: triumphing over Senna in Hungary, securing second place in Britain, as well as achieving fourth positions in both Monaco and Spain.