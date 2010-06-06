A group of tourists were left ‘distressed’ as two grizzly bears brutally battled over mating rights mere metres away from their boat.

Vanessa Obran and her husband John were on a tour of a bay in British Columbia, Canada, when they spotted two bears mating on the shore.

Dramatic footage captured the moment a jealous male sprinted across the shale and tackled one of the mating pair and pinned it to the ground.

In an epic 17 minute encounter, the two testosterone-fuelled bears tore chunks of flesh off each other with their teeth and paws, and even took their fight into the water.

