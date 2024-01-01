By Kate Pounds

A family were thrilled when their baby boy arrived on his dad AND his grandfather’s birthday.

Chester Bussey was born on Sunday April 14 – his dad Aaron’s 36th birthday and his grandfather Mark’s 58th.

The tot arrived eight days before his due date to beat the odds for three generations of men in a family to share a birthday.

It is thought the odds are 133,000 to one.

Aaron, and partner Devon Mayhew, 32, didn’t know they were expecting a boy and had joked about him being born on April 14.

Aaron, a bricklayer from Colchester, Essex, said: “We’re really chuffed about it, and still pretty shocked.

“It was a very exciting birthday and such a lovely surprise.

“It’s a very special day already with me and my dad sharing our birthday but it’s extra special now.

“I can’t wait for the three of us to celebrate together each year.

“It’s really exceptional for something like this to happen to us. It’s so rare.

“If you put a pound on it you’d never have to work again – I wish I’d done that.”

Devon, a maths teacher, had prepared a birthday card from their newborn to Aaron just in case the baby came early – which he did.

“It was very special to get a card from him”, said Aaron.

Aaron’s mum Tracey, 59, popped to the shops just after the birth and had a cake made for all three birthday boys.

Aaron and Mark celebrate their birthday together every year.

They had a very special year in 2006 when Aaron turned 18 and Mark 40 on the same day.

Mark, whose birthday is April 14 1966, said it was astonishing when Aaron arrived a month early, on April 14 1988.

He said: “It was a lovely surprise, and I was over the moon when Chester was born on our birthday.”

Tracey said: “This is such a incredible surprise. It’s the perfect and ready made birthday present for them all.”

Aaron and Devon had been trying for a baby for a year when they made a wish in the Trevi fountain, in Rome, while on holiday last year – and returned home pregnant.

Aaron said: “He was already a very special baby and this just makes it even more lovely.”

