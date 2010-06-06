By Emma Dunn

A bizarre mass brawl broke out in India as staff attack customers with sticks – after they complained about an undercooked biryani.

The family were eating at the Grand Hotel in Abids, Hyderabad, when they complained to staff about the quality of Biryani they were served.

They discovered the food had just been reheated and given back to them when they asked for it to be replaced.

An argument broke out before they began to fight each other.

The waiters claim customers threw chairs at them while they were videoed running out of the restaurant with sticks and hitting people.

The family filed a complaint and the police took down contacts for the waiters and customers involved in the fight.

Six people were also arrested following the incident.

