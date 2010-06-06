By Samuel Wightwick

This is the sweet moment a young girl is introduced to her baby brother for the first time.

An adorable video shows Mallory Parsons, two, excited to meet her new baby brother Rhodie.

The video shows the two-year-old peering into the basket at her brother before giving him a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek for the first time.

Mallory Parsons was excited to meet her new baby brother Rhodie and peered into the basket before giving him a cuddle and a kiss on the cheek (Pix via SWNS)

Mum Blaise Dyer, 32, a nanny from Warmley in Bristol, said that she always knew she wanted to capture this moment on camera.

She said: “So I love filming stuff, just for memories really and for my to keep. So I knew it was a moment that I had to get on film.

“We’ve been telling Mallory for a while that she was going to have a baby brother so I knew I needed to get her reaction when she finally met him.

“I’m mainly an Instagram user, that’s where I post all of my mum content.

“But, I decided to upload this to TikTok, and everyone really loved it- the comments have been so nice.”

Mallory’s reaction was just as her mum had hoped.

Blaise said: “I was hoping she was going to take an interest and she definitely exceeded my expectations.

“Some adults aren’t as confident handling babies as she was in the video.

“I knew it was going to be a lovely moment regardless of how she reacted anyway.”