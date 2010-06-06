By Josie Adnitt

New pictures have surfaced showing a man believed to be illusive artist Banksy at the site of his latest mural.

The photos were taken on Saturday 23 March but have only just surfaced – and show a man believed to be Banksy at the scene of his work.

Taken by a passerby – who wished to remain anonymous – the images show a man in a black Nike hoodie stood in front of the painting.

The man, who has short hair and glasses, can be seen climbing over the black railing.

The passerby who captured the pictures said: “I noticed the man in a black hoodie who seemed to have finished his work hand over a box to an assistant in a grey checked flannel shirt with grey hair.

“He then started to climb over the fence I had a gut feeling that it could be a Banksy mural and that was Banksy himself.

“I quickly focused on taking pictures of him he looked at me with an expression which seemed to say ‘I’ve have been spotted’.

“He quickly left the scene in a black van parked near the mural.”

