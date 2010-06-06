By Leo Black

A wild monkey caused chaos in the buffet restaurant at a three-star resort.

Video shows the monkey climbing all over the tables and knocking over chairs while hotel guests were having breakfast.

Emil Olivarez, 33, was staying at Sandos Caracol Eco Resort in Cancun, Mexico with his wife when he captured the moment on camera.

The couple had been at the hotel for two weeks when the incident happened on February 24.

Emil noticed some movement while eating and looked up to see the furry creature darting between tables.

Emil, from California, USA, said: “We think that it knew there was a buffet there and wanted food.

“I saw something coming on the side and it startled me.

“[People were] startled, scared. Some didn’t fuss about it because we knew that these monkeys are mostly harmless.”

After just a few minutes of chaos, the animal was able to get out on its own.

