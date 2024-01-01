By Freddie Noble

Meet the two-year-old chef who can cook spaghetti bolognaise, chilli con carne – and a full roast dinner.

Oswyn Thomas can also make shortbread, cookies, brownies, jelly, a banana split, Welsh cakes and pancakes.

The toddler started cooking when she was 11 months old alongside her mum Madison, 28.

When she was born, Madison said she didn’t bond with Oswyn as much as she wanted to so started cooking with her for some one on one time.

Over the years she has cooked spaghetti bolognaise, chili con carne and Welsh cakes and the list is still growing.

Oswyn will take charge in the kitchen, by measuring out the ingredients and knowing when the food is cooked.

As well as being a master in the kitchen, Oswyn is a super fan of Gordon Ramsey and Gino D’Acampo and will watch them on TV every day.

Madison, a stay at home mum, from Pembrokeshire, South West Wales, said: “When she was a born, we didn’t bond as much as I wanted to.

“She loved her dad, so my only way of getting her to bond with me is getting her involved with something that I like and that is cooking.

“She absolutely loves cooking and it is nothing that I have pushed or promoted she has just done it herself.

“She makes a roast dinner with me like perfectly, we did a roast with a chicken and she [Oswyn] chose all the seasonings herself.

“She wanted lemon juice, chilli and a bunch of bay leaves an It tasted really nice.”

Oswyn’s first experience in the kitchen was making cookies alongside her mum so they could bond.

Madison said: “The cookie brownie was the first thing she mixed herself. She only just learnt how to walk.”

“I will never forget the amount of chocolate she poured everywhere and It went all down the face of the cooker.”

Over the years, the tot has helped make a number of classics from Welsh cakes, cupcakes, chocolate blondie, shortbread and trifle.

Madison said: “She has fully taken it on herself, she’s so good at indicating and I don’t really need to do anything.

“The only thing I do is film and edit for social media.”

Madison and Oswyn will spend every day in the kitchen sometimes even twice a day baking cookies or cooking pasta.

Madison said: “She is my best friend. We do everything together now.”

Oswyn is not only a food enthusiast but also a huge fan of fellow chef, Gordon Ramsey.

She is obsessed with Junior MasterChef and Gino D’acampo on This Morning.

From watching Junior MasterChef and Hells Kitchen to Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip, Oswyn has been binge-watching them for days one end.

Madison said: “We would sit here for hours and watch on repeat Gordon Ramsey, even when she would eat her breakfast in the morning and she would watch the cooking on this morning.”

“She would just stare at him and not doing anything but just stare but you could tell she was taking it all in.”

“She calls Gordon the angry chef but when she grows up she wants to be known as the funny chef.”

Madison reveals that she is a massive fan and every evening they would watch nearly every show ranging from Kitchen Nightmares to Hell’s Kitchen.

Here is a list of the dishes she has made:

Shortbread

Cookies

Spaghetti Bolognaise

Chili Con Carne

Brownies

Strawberry Jelly

Banana Split

Beans on Toast

Welsh Cakes

Pancakes

Glamorgan Sausages

Quiche

