By Freddie Noble

Meet the woman obsessed to the colour orange – who wears shades of it every day, has orange hair and lives in an orange flat.

Sheri Scott, 37, has loved the colour for as long as she can remember – because it’s “bright and colourful”.

When she was 21, Sheri dyed her blonde hair so it was bright ginger – colouring it again two weeks later when it wasn’t “orange enough”.

Sheri’s wardrobe is now filled with orange clothes – including jeans, tops and dresses.

In February 2020, Sheri moved into her two bed flat which she has decorated with different shades of orange. She has an orange walls, sofas, cupboards, radiators and drawers.

Sheri, a business strategist and content creator, from Glasgow, Scotland, said: “My entire wardrobe is completely orange.

“I’ve always been inspired by cartoons – so bright colours, shapes and textures. It has always been something that I’ve been drawn to.

“One of my biggest inspirations for my style is cartoons, so when I picture myself or picture in my head it is usually in cartoon form.

“I call my wardrobe the orange womb because they always say if you are creating a wardrobe space then it should be neutral so you can dress properly so my neutral is orange.”

Sheri has loved the colour orange for as long as she can remember.

She said: “Cartoons have just always been a massive inspiration for me – whether it be aesthetically or personally and something that I can relate to.

“I love the energy of Miss Piggy, Inspector Gadget, Gonzo Style and Scooby Doo.

“I feel like cartoons bring a sense of fun.”

Sheri believes wardrobes should be fun and loves ‘dopamine dressing’ – wearing colourful clothes to boost your mood.

Her wardrobe is filled with, orange socks, t-shirts, trousers, and dresses.

She said: “I don’t have one piece of black clothing in my wardrobe and has had one black dress but it had lime accents on it.

“If I wear black, I feel like an imposter.

“I feel it’s really important to me the way I feel in my clothes and how I’ve taken myself to the world is really important or my self expression.”

After moving into her flat in February 2020, Sheri is still working on transforming the house into her orange oasis.

Sheri said: “It brings me a load of joy – it’s self expression really.

“I can’t draw and I’m not a musician so it’s the way I can express myself and just enjoy the art of play.”

In Sheri’s house you can find:

– Orange radiator

– Orange teddy bears

– Orange wardrobe

– Orange drawers

– Orange painting

– Orange sofa

– Orange pillows