By Ben Barry

A woman turned matchmaker to help her best friend find love – and sets her up on blind dates and has full control of her Hinge profile.

Sixtine Rouyre, 26, set up a new profile for her pal Hannah Kerr, 25, and chose all the pictures, prompts and date locations.

Hannah had been unlucky in love and asked for her friends advice after Sixtine, a model, got into a relationship in spring last year.

Hannah doesn’t have the password for the account and trusts Sixtine to pick out men and set up dates.

So far, Hannah has been on one date and has a few more lined up.

Hannah, a model, from New York City, US, said: “She made a new profile from scratch. I don’t have the password and no say in the photos.

“My first date was in March 2024. I don’t think I was nervous at all, I was more excited if anything.

“We went to a bar in New York. I get given an address and told where to go.

“We both texted her as we were arriving. He knows what I look so when I walked into the bar he stood up.”

When Hannah and Sixtine were both single in 2023, they would often go on dates to the same location to make dating “fun”.

But after Sixtine got into a relationship in October 2023, after meeting her boyfriend on Hinge – Hannah stopped dating.

Hannah said her dating life beforehand was “interesting” and after one too many “love bombers” she was unmotivated to date.

She believes she’s having more success with her profile this time around because she is meeting people who are “genuinely fun” as they are signing up for a blind date.

Sixtine a model, from New York City, US, said: “She wanted to get back into dating but didn’t think dating was fun anymore.

“We joked that I was doing something right as I got a boyfriend.

“Hannah said how I should run her Hinge account and set her up on blind dates.”

Sixtine set up the profile in March 2024 and keeps Hannah in the dark about her potential suitors.

She said: “Hannah didn’t want to see what any of the dates looked like or any information about the date.

“The profile I set up says what we are doing. It says I am not Hannah and that I am setting her up on a blind date.

“We’re trying to get her on one date a week to keep up the momentum.”

Hannah went on her first date in March 2024 to a bar in New York for cocktails.

She said: “I have been on one date so far with a guy and we went for a few drinks.

“I have a few more dates coming up, we have both been so busy.

“The whole experience has been very positive, she is my best friend.

“We will go to each other for advice in all aspects of out life.

“This is not out of the ordinary for the two of us.”

Hannah said she doesn’t have a type and completely trusts Sixtine to pick the right man for her.

Sixtine said: “I veer towards men who are into prompts.

“Other than that it is really just vibes.

“I have got a lot of responses from men saying that this is the best thing.

“A lot of men have messaged me saying ‘here is my resume’.”