By Samuel Wightwick

This is the amazing moment a humpback whale presented her new-born calf to a group of kayakers.

Brittany Ziegler, 34, captured the footage while kayaking off the coast of Maui, Hawaii, USA.

The giant mammal can be seen turning slowly in the water- with her calf above her.

Brittany, a diver and content creator, said: “We had been sitting in some flat water snacking on some sandwiches for awhile at that point.

“Whales had been all around us the whole morning and I noticed the tell-tale hump about 100 feet from us and it was slowly moving closer to our kayak.

“When they were within 20ft or so, I dunked my GoPro underwater and realized we were looking at a very tiny newborn whale.

“My heart melted and I felt so honored to be in their presence. You can hear my pure joy and awe.”

Brittany streams her activities diving and kayaking on her Instagram and TikTok (@divedivelive) and has had many amazing animal encounters.

But this moment ranks very highly for her amongst all others.

She said: ” I kayak all winter and spend almost everyday under water, and am blessed to have so many magical encounters.

“I think this was the only time a mother whale brought her newborn over to me.

“This baby whale is only hours old In the video, and it was truly a moment of magic.

“I felt blessed because I knew how important this moment was for the mama whale, and how special this moment would always be for me.”

