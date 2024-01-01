By Leo Black

A pet owner who was curious about his cat’s secret life when outside fitted him with a collar camera.

The amazing POV footage shows the moggy leaping over garden walls, slipping through bushes and interacting with other cats.

Abullah Garasia, 19, decided to fit Snowy, six, with a camera after he became curious about Snowy’s whereabout during his morning walk.

The moggy usually leaves the house for two hours every morning so Abdullah bought an Insta 360 camera from Amazon.

Abdullah, from Hackney in London, said: “He mainly leaves the house in the morning. He goes out for about two hours every day. He just disappears.

“I’ve seen other people doing the same and I was thinking ‘where does he go?’ I was so curious.”

Abdullah began using the camera in March and has been putting it Snowy once a week.

After reviewing the footage, Abdullah realised that his pet cat is not particularly loved among the neightboorhoud’s cat community.

Abdullah , who’s on a gap year, said: “The most exciting thing to see was him interacting with other cats. They don’t like him.

“He meows to them a lot for attention but they don’t interact with him. They think he’s socially awkward or a weirdo, I think.

“It’s helped me learn about his personality. When he’s at home he’s all lovey but he’s fierce outside.

“We all think he’s lovely and cuddly but now I know he struggles with being awkward and having anxiety.”

