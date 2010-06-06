By Dean Murray

Commuters at a train station were shocked to find they were joined on a platform by – a horse.

The escaped racehorse managed to enter Warwick Farm Station in New South Wales on Friday (5 April) evening.

CCTV footage captured by Transport for NSW shows the animal seemingly looking as if it was waiting for a train – and even standing behind the yellow safety line.

Transport for NSW jokingly reported about the ‘missing individual’, writing they were ” last seen heading to Warwick Farm Railway Station after escaping the heavy rain”, and adding “he was reported to be wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay.”

In a later update they said: “After a CCTV review the individual was located on the platform at Warwick Farm Railway Station. He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service.

“The individual then moved to the carpark area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition.

“No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!”

