By Emma Dunn

Meet the dating addict who spends more than 30 hours a week swiping – but still has a “disastrous” love life.

Damon Birch, 52, regularly spends up to four hours a day on apps and websites like Tinder, Match.com and Ourtime.

But he says he’s still unlucky in love – and is waiting for Mrs Right.

Damon, a project engineer by trade but currently between jobs, said: “I’m on the apps for three to four hours a day.

“I’m addicted. When I was working I’d go to the loo and sit and swipe.”

Damon, from Leicester, met his ex-wife on early social media site Friends Reunited.

The pair were together for 12 years before their marriage ended in November 2022.

Damon then took to the dating apps again to combat his shyness.

He said: “I wasn’t overly self-confident. Going up to strangers was a bit daunting.”

But he hasn’t had so much luck this time round – and has had to navigate catfishes and scammers.

Damon said: “It makes you really suspicious of people. I keep them engaged.

“I had one who wanted to meet up but kept asking for me to send her money.

“Another sent absolutely gorgeous photos but I did a photo search on Google and found out she was using a photo of an American porn star.”

Damon says he’s been on four dates since getting back on the apps – but they have mostly been “disastrous”.

He said: “One date broke her nose falling down the stairs. That was the end of that one.”

Damon is still hoping his time on the apps will help him find love again – and is currently splitting half his time on them and looking for a job.

He said: “Sometimes it’s just boredom. I’ve got more self-confidence now.”

