Crumbs! This quiz will test even the biggest snack connoisseur.

Can you correctly identify these snacks – purely from the mess left behind?

The ultra-close up images show flakes and detritus left over from crumbtastic snacks like sausage rolls and granola bars, but it’s not always easy to guess which is which.

It comes after a league table of the crumbliest foods was compiled following a poll of 2,000 parents – and crusty bread came top.

Runners up in the messiest snacks leaderboard were revealed as sausage rolls, and Cadbury Flake.

Other fragmenting culprits include Weetabix, grated cheese, and croissants.