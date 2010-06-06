This is the sweet moment a girlfriend surprises her footballer boyfriend – with two puppies.

Lily Ganning, 20, bought the dogs for other half Tom Hewlett, 21.

The couple had previously had a cocker spaniel which died – leaving Tom devastated.

Video shows contracts administrator Lily walking around the back of a house where Tom, a pro footballer for Burton Albion, is sitting.

She has an adorable dog under each arm – which Tom spots straight away.

He covers his eyes and shouts “f*ck off” – before bending down to play with the pooches.

Lily, from Abbots Bromley,