This is the sweet moment a girlfriend surprises her footballer boyfriend – with two puppies.
Lily Ganning, 20, bought the dogs for other half Tom Hewlett, 21.
The couple had previously had a cocker spaniel which died – leaving Tom devastated.
Video shows contracts administrator Lily walking around the back of a house where Tom, a pro footballer for Burton Albion, is sitting.
She has an adorable dog under each arm – which Tom spots straight away.
He covers his eyes and shouts “f*ck off” – before bending down to play with the pooches.
Lily, from Abbots Bromley,