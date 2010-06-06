A Happy Valley superfan won the lottery – after buying a lucky ticket at one of the hit show’s filming spots.

Rachel Nolan, 47, purchased her numbers at a newsagents while on a tour of Hebden Bridge, West Yorks.

The shop features in a number of key scenes on the hit BBC drama – and is instantly recognisable to fans.

Rachel, a PR and marketing expert, matched four numbers and won £199.

She said: “I couldn’t believe it.

“Sarah Lancashire is amazing, and she’s won three awards – but I’ve won the lottery because of her.

“I wouldn’t have been in Hebden Bridge,