By Ben Barry

A man flew from the US to the UK for just 24 HOURS – to reunite with his old university friends.

Kevin Droniak, 26, flew from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, to Gatwick Airport in London, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at 6pm.

He had been due to spend the week in London but his grandma had a fall and needed his help getting to appointments.

Instead of missing the trip completely, Kevin decided to board a six-hour flight and spend 24 hours in London – where he had afternoon tea and rode a double-decker bus.

He boarded the 8am flight back home on May 10 – and says his flying visit was “worth it”.

Video grab from Kevin Droniak’s 24 hours trip to the UK. (Pix via SWNS)

Kevin, a content creator, from New York City, US, said: “Since the clock was ticking when I arrived, it was a jam-packed day, there wasn’t much sitting around.

“If you have a large amount of time to travel you often want to relax but I was like ‘let’s go’.

“It was a fun day. It felt like a dream because when I got back I was like ‘I can’t believe I did that.”

Kevin was due to spend a week in London in May but due to his grandma’s fall had to help take her to appointments.

Instead of missing out entirely, Kevin decided to make a whistle-stop tour of London and catch up with old friends.

He said: “I am not bothered by plane rides at all, I love being in the plane.

“I was going to be in London for the week anyway but I had to compromise my trip as my grandma said she needed my help

“I thought I would go for the day, get it out of my system and have some fun there.”

Kevin Droniak, 26, flew from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, to Gatwick Airport in London (Pix via SWNS)

Kevin had been due to spend the week in London but his grandma, had a fall and needed his help getting to appointments. (Pix via SWNS)

Kevin made the six-hour plane journey from JFK to Gatwick on May 8 and arrived at 6am on May 9.

He said: “I studied in London for a term in 2018 and I have a bunch of friends there.

“We went for afternoon tea which I know is pretty basic for British people and then we went for dinner and went out.”

The following day at 6am Kevin had to be up to get a seven-hour flight back to New York.

He said: “It was completely worth it – I would do it again.

“Six hours works in your favor going from New York to London, you just fall asleep and wake up and then when you come back you gain hours.”

ITINERARY

Bike ride

Afternoon tea

Meal with friends

Drinks in the evening