By Dean Murray

A jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth could sell for over $30m.

The New York Yankees top could become the most expensive sports collectible ever, beating a $12.6m 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps card.

Babe Ruth, one of the most famous and iconic figures in American sports history, wore the photo-matched garment to Game 3 of the 1932 World Series in Chicago.

Bearing Ruth’s No. 3 on the back, the jersey will be offered by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions at a sale event ending 25 August.

Chris Ivy, Director of Sports Auctions at Heritage, says: “Ruth’s World Series jersey is the most significant piece of American sports memorabilia to be offered at auction in decades.

“Given its history, its mythology, we expect that when the final bid is placed, it will hold the record as the most expensive sports collectible ever to cross the auction block.”

Heritage Auctions say the jersey is twice authenticated and recently matched to several photographs from the era.

They say: “Ruth gifted the jersey to a Florida man following a round of golf, where it remained until the man’s daughter auctioned it nearly two decades ago.”

The record for the most expensive sports collectible belongs to another Yankees legend, Mickey Mantle, whose 1952 Topps card sold for $12.6 million at Heritage in August 2022.