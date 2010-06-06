A man has reimagined famous actors as Disney princesses – using AI.

Luca Allievi, 33, has created Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Peter Dinklage and Terry Crews as characters such as Tinkerbell, Snow White and Belle.

He wanted to make the images as a funny take on the conversation surrounding live-action adaptations.

Luca, a biotechnologist, from Milan, Italy, said: “The inspiration for creating images of famous male actors taking on Disney princess roles came from the recent controversies surrounding Disney’s live-action adaptations.

“To add some humour and lighten the mood amid the casting debates, I thought it would be amusing to imagine actors like Dwayne Johnson,