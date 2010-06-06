One in five small businesses has re-invested all their profits just to stay afloat this year, according to research.

The poll of 500 SMEs revealed the cost of living crisis (38%), energy price hikes (33%) and increased supplier costs (23%) have eaten into margins.

As a result, plans to make their businesses more sustainable have been put on hold.

Just under half (48%) said going green has been less of a priority, though 44% think they’ll be able to do more in the next year.

The study also found almost half (48%) believe eco-conscious businesses are more successful than those that are not.