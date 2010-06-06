Researchers have confirmed that opposites DO attract – as one in five couples admit they have nothing in common.

A study of 2,000 adults in a relationship found 24% have totally different hobbies to their other half.

And one in six (14%) say their music taste couldn’t be further apart from their partner.

While 51% who look very different in appearance say this is what sparked the attraction in the first place.

Looks, sense of style and spoken accent are other common differentiators that initially caught their eyes – and ears.

Overall, 51% of those polled say these opposing relationships really work.