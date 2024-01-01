By Faye Mayern

A mischievous moggy has turned his back on hunting mice – and has been bringing back pieces of litter through his cat flap instead.

Nine-month-old Tofu has been bringing plastic containers, a roll of poo bags and even a lamb shank bone back to his home.

His owner, Jane Sweet, has caught the white and brown kitten on a camera bringing back rubbish through his cat flap and proudly placing them around his home.

He was taken in by Miss Sweet, from Stevenage, Herts, after she found him as a stay kitten in the pouring rain last September.

Miss Sweet, 41, said: “Tofu started to bring back leaves and worms after I first started letting him out into the garden again in the run up to Christmas last year.

“Before long, he bought me some parcel tape, fish food pellets and a Nutella lid.

“It’s just carried on since then with mostly food related things but once he did come back with a cigarette filter tip.”

Miss Sweet added that she thought that Tofu had been copying his adopted brother Kimchi who would regularly bring back mice.

However, Kimchi was sadly hit by a car a few days before Christmas, prompting Miss Sweet to install the Ring camera.

Over the last few months, Tofu’s trophies have become increasingly more adventurous.

Miss Sweet said: “He bought back a lamb shank bone over Easter – I have no idea where he goes to find these things.

“A few days ago he came back with a large tub of cat treats which were still half full.

“He couldn’t fit through the cat flap and I could hear all the treats rattling.

“It’s completely random when he’ll come back with something – sometimes he won’t do it for a week or two weeks.

“My dad jokes that it’s Tofu’s way of paying rent.”

Miss Sweet said that Tofu’s adopted sister, Sushi who is six, is unimpressed with his finds most of the time.

She said: “Sushi is a bit bemused by it.

“She’ll walk up to it thinking it’s something good like a mouse but then she seems to think ‘what is this piece of plastic?’

“I don’t know how long he was outdoors before I came across him. Maybe he had been scavenging and it just stayed with him.

“He’s a bit of a strange cat.”

