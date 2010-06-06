Furious residents who paid up to £300,000 for new homes say they are living “in a nightmare” following a catalogue of building blunders.

Homeowners on the Broad Lea development on the edge of Worcester say their concerns about the state of their homes have been ignored for two years.

Residents have complained about flooding, dodgy electrics, a foul smell coming from the drains and ill-fitting doors, windows and carpets and crumbling brickwork.

Fed-up people who bought homes on the shared-ownership development have set up the Broad Lea and Oldbury Road Residents Group.

The action group are taking legal action against landowners Platform and developers United Living who opened the estate in 2021.