This is the incredible moment the birth of an endangered baby rhino was captured on CCTV cameras at a UK zoo.

Keepers at Chester Zoo were left thrilled following the safe arrival of the eastern black rhino, which is one of the world’s rarest mammals.

The female calf was delivered onto a bed of soft sand by new mum Zuri on November 12 at 2.45pm following a 15-month pregnancy.

Rhino experts say it’s unusual for a calf to be born in daylight, which gave keepers the unique opportunity to capture the special moment on camera.

And heartwarming images of the new baby during its first few days of life show her sticking closely to her mum’s side.