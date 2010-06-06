A language expert said influencer “TikTok voice” is likely the “the future of English”.

Linguistics professor Christopher Strelluf, 43, claims we are seeing a new use of language – fuelled by female influencers online.

The ‘TikTok accent’, ‘TikTalk’, or ‘Internet voice’ is when influencers use a vlogger-style voice and intonation and, as a result, all sound similar.

Christopher, associate professor of linguistics at Warwick University, explained the use of features called ‘uptalk’ and ‘vocal fry’ are commonly seen in this style of speech.

He said everyone already uses those features of language but young people, particularly women, are using it in an “innovative way”.