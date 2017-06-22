Builders Turn On Site Dumper Truck Into A Mini Swimming Pool

This is the moment two cheeky builders cooled down by turning their dumper truck — into a mini SWIMMING POOL

Steve Moran, 47, and Alex Williams, 33, filled up the truck’s massive bucket with water to pour on newly laid concrete to stop it drying too quickly in the searing heat.

But the inspired builders decided they would turn it into a personal on-site swimming pool – and stripped off to their boxers and jumped in.

With the Devon countryside in the background, the pair joked it was like an “infinity pool” – and even had their rubber duck mascot ‘Edward’ bobbing alongside them.

Proud Steve said: “Who needs Ibiza when you have your very own pool!

“As you can see we had a dumper truck there and we were going to lay concrete so we needed to fill it with water.

“We filled it up and thought ‘hang on, that’s not going straight out’ and we got in. It was lovely getting in.

“Me and Alex both stripped off to our boxers and jumped straight in without hesitation. It was lovely – a breath of fresh air compared to the heat.

“Working hard on a building site you can imagine what they was like in this heat, getting quite sweaty, so it was a luxury to cool off.

“When Alex was looking over the edge at the view he joked it was like one of those infinity pools.”

The pair have been working on industrial units in Plympton, Devon, for three months and filled up the dumper truck bucket to help them lay new concrete.

It took around two hours to fill the bucket, which was eight foot off the ground, and they enjoyed the pool for half an hour during their lunch break.

Category: News